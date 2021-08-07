Clinton LumberKings win West-Great River Division Championship over Normal Cornbelters

Clinton LumberKings Ryan Miller throws during the third inning of their game against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Roy Dabner

NORMAL, Illinois — The Clinton LumberKings are not done yet.

“It was a great overall win,” Clinton pitcher Ryan Miller said. “We got great contributions from all over the diamond on offense, pitching and on defense. I couldn’t be happier for the fanbase and for our team. The Kings are hot and we’re going to bring it to Cape Girardeau. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The LumberKings defeated the Normal Cornbelters 4-3 in the West-Great River Division Championship Thursday on the road. Clinton finished first in the second-half season standings while Normal finished first in the first-half season standings.

Clinton benefited from three solid outings by three pitchers from the Clinton area or near it: Miller (Le Claire, Iowa) got the start and win (five innings pitched, two hits, three earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts). Jared Simpson (Clinton) pitched three innings in relief and Graysen Drezek (North Scott) got the save in the ninth.

“The Kings came out ready to play today and the bats came around, our pitching was there,” Drezek said. “Miller threw amazing and was able to get us through six with only two hits, and then Jared coming in and closing the door for a couple innings was huge.”

Miller had a game plan going into the game and executed it.

“I wanted to attack their guys a little bit differently since this was my third start against them in four weeks,” Miller said. “They know me pretty good but at the same time, I’m getting to know them pretty well. I wanted to throw more off-speed and incorporate my changeup against the lefties and felt I did a pretty good job of that.

“I walked a couple too many guys and gave them some opportunities, but kept them at bay for the most part.”

Drezek went out in the ninth and sealed the deal.

“I just felt overly ready,” Drezek said. “I was able to get a good, long warm-up in and when the first batter came up, I knew I was facing seven-eight-nine. I knew my fastball was going to be on tonight and just knew that I could pound the zone, which is what I did.

“I only threw one off-speed pitch tonight and that was a strikeout pitch. Other than that, it was just fastballs down in the zone.”

Clinton out-hit Normal 14-3. Brayden Frazier and Brett McCleary both had an RBI. Tyler Dahm went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Rayth Petersen and Jay Beshears both had three hits.

“You know what, I’m fried,” Clinton manager Jack Dahm said. “It was a great game and we had plenty of opportunities. They did a good job of not allowing us a big inning besides the one, so it remained close. Our pitching today was outstanding with three local guys. I can’t say enough about how they threw.

“It was pretty cool we were able to get a couple timely hits in that one inning and it was special for me that my son Tyler got a big hit for the third and fourth run. It was just a very well-played game. We made a couple mistakes on the bases, but besides that, it was a great college, Prospect League baseball game.”

Clinton will face the Cape Girardeau Catfish in a West Conference Championship 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cape Girardeau. The Champion City Kings will face the Lafayette Aviators in the East Conference Championship on Saturday. The winners of both games will face each other in the best of three Prospect League Championship Series next week.

If Clinton wins and Champion City wins, Clinton would play on the road Monday, but then would have the opportunity to host Wednesday and Thursday. If Clinton wins and Lafayette wins, then Clinton would play at home Monday and then on the road Wednesday and Thursday.

“These guys really want to get back to Clinton again and play in front of the home fans, so that’s the rallying cry right now — ‘Let’s play another game in Clinton,’” Jack Dahm said. “It’s fun to watch this partnership, this love for Clinton motivate our guys, so it’s been fun.

“They definitely think they will not lose at home because of those fans.”