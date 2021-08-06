Cancel
Legends Rock Bar, CDOT partner on unique DUI message

epcan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA night out on the town is for making memories - the right kind of memories. Driving impaired can quickly turn your night into a nightmare with a DUI. The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Legends Rock Bar to help increase public awareness of the consequences of impaired driving. CDOT will have a special photo booth at Legends Rock Bar this evening, Aug. 6, to remind patrons to never drive impaired.

#Dui#Alcoholic Beverages#Legends Rock Bar#Dui#Coloradans#Cdot Communications
