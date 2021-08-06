Legends Rock Bar, CDOT partner on unique DUI message
A night out on the town is for making memories - the right kind of memories. Driving impaired can quickly turn your night into a nightmare with a DUI. The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Legends Rock Bar to help increase public awareness of the consequences of impaired driving. CDOT will have a special photo booth at Legends Rock Bar this evening, Aug. 6, to remind patrons to never drive impaired.www.epcan.com
