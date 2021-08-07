Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Best Buy Health, Inc. in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Best Buy Health, Inc. alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT’s alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 246, 351, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Best Buy Health, Inc. is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2021-00030211-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.