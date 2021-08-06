Cancel
Obituaries

Roger Harrison Van Cleave

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Harrison Van Cleave, 80, of Aurora, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora. He was born on Feb. 15, 1941, to Charles and Evelyn (Klatz) Van Cleave in Duluth. Roger grew up in Duluth and attended St. Jean’s Catholic School in Duluth and furthered his...

Girls Basketball
Obituaries
Lacrosse
Cadiz, OH

Harrison News-Herald

New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 29, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 151 upcoming closure: Beginning Monday, August 2, daytime closures will take place along SR 151 for a culvert replacement project located just...
Plymouth, IN

Roger Umbaugh

Roger L. Umbaugh, 75, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was born on Dec. 24, 1945, in Plymouth, to Hershall and Gladys (Bailey) Umbaugh. He would graduate from Plymouth High School with the class of 1963. He would go on to attend Valparaiso University and graduated with his Bachelor’s in accounting, and then achieve his CPA.
Midlothian, VA

Ena Dekanic & Steven Harrison

Ena Dekanic and Steven Eric Harrison were married on August 8, 2020 in a small private ceremony at the bride's childhood home in Midlothian, Virginia. The bride's father received authorization to serve as a one-time civil celebrant from the Chesterfield County Circuit Court, and the groom's sister, Ms. Melanie Harrison, helped officiate the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zlatko (Dezz) and Lidija Dekanic of Midlothian. She is an attorney-advisor in the International Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission. She graduated from the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies in Richmond and earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Georgetown University. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Shari Harrison of Livingston, New Jersey. He is an associate in the Litigation Practice at the Washington, D.C. office of Greenberg Traurig LLP. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and the Georgetown University Law Center. To mark the occasion of the couple's first wedding anniversary, a vow renewal ceremony and celebration with friends and extended family will take place on August 21, 2021 at 501 Union, an event venue in Brooklyn, New York. The couple reside in Washington, D.C.
Hibbing, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Boys, 3, Found Locked Inside Hot Car In Hibbing; 1 In Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 3-year-old boys are in the hospital — one in critical condition — after they were both found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle in Hibbing. According to Hibbing police, officers responded Monday afternoon to the report of two missing 3-year-old twin boys on the 4200 block of Fourth Street in the Leetonia Neighborhood. Officers and neighbors began immediately searching the area. About one and a half hours later, a community member located the boys locked inside a vehicle near a residence. They were unresponsive and in “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle, police said. An...
Harrison County, KY

Harrison Family Court

Tracy Fryman vs. Jeanie Jo Hogg Fryman, motion for show cause, agreement reached. Karen L. Halburnt vs. Tony R. Halburnt Jr., motion hour; re-noticed due to unavailability. Santana Mae Burgin vs. James Edward Powell, motion hour; motion for temporary custody; in agreement. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. Kayla Lynn Gabbard vs. Cody Matthew...
Books & Literature

Storytime with Mr. James Rogers

In celebration of our Summer Reading Program, we invite you to listen to our Retired Deputy City Manager, James Rogers, read Bad Kitty Does Not Like Candy by Nick Bruel, and illustrated by Dan Hanna. Mr. Rogers is known for his LOVE of candy so this book will definitely be a treat!
Hibbing, MN

Laliberte joins ARI

HIBBING — Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) is proud to announce that Hibbing, Minn., native, Gabby Laliberte, has been hired as an Architectural Designer. Gabby graduated from Hibbing High School in 2015 and continued her education at the University of Minnesota with the completion of her Bachelor of Science in Architecture degree in 2019 and her Master of Architecture degree in 2021.
Kansas State

Memories of Walter Majewski, the river and 'I luyck Buyck'

The bumper sticker has been on my refrigerator a long time, and before that, it was displayed on my desk at the newspaper office. “I LUYCK BUYCK,” it reads in bold black letters. I found online an inquiry about the Buyck bumper sticker from someone in Shawnee, Kansas: “Thinking of going to the Vermilion River south of Buyck and above the dam this summer. Can anyone give information or advice on fishing. Also, how the heck do you pronounce ‘Buyck’? Thanks a lot. Mike, a fishing rookie for 45 years.”
Eveleth, MN

Eveleth Floral turns 101

EVELETH — Jamie Falkowski says of Eveleth Floral & Greenhouses, "I graduated from college in 1980 and came back to work full-time in the flower shop. I always knew this would be my forever job, but it's more than a job to me. This is my family. I have never worked anywhere else... We like to be considered a friendly, family-oriented business. Our employees are very special to us, we couldn't run the business without them."
Hibbing, MN

Twin boys, age 3, hospitalized after found locked in vehicle

HIBBING — A citizen found 3 year old twin boys locked in a vehicle on a hot Monday afternoon, an hour and a half into a police-led search for the missing brothers in Hibbing. The following day, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a press release that one of...
Sports

Harrison Hicks, 25

Our "Little Magyver" went to the Lord Sunday, July 25, 2021. Harrison Hicks lost his fight with Type 1 diabetes and passed away at home. For now, his fight with Type 1 diabetes is over. Harrison was born in Carmichael, Calif., October 25, 1995. His adventure through life included ocean trips to the California coast, where he would collect all things shiny and give them to his mom. Moving to Albuquerque, N.M., as a child he enjoyed camping in the New Mexico wilderness and exploring Indian ruins. After 3 years in New Mexico, Harrison was off to Coeur D'Alene, Idaho with his family to again enjoy camping mainly at Round Lake and fishing for trout. One of his favorite pranks was to step on the fishing line and pull the pole to make us think he had finally caught the mother of all trouts.

