WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County teen charged with shooting and killing his mother in their home near Andover was sentenced to two years probation on Friday. The now 17-year-old did not speak during the sentencing and showed little emotion. But Lisa Trimmell’s sister did. She read a statement saying in part that they were very close and that Lisa was not perfect, but she was not abusive. She said the family still loves her nephew.