KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.