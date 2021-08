Real Madrid are in a spot they haven’t really seen for a long time. Their marquee signing — Kylian Mbappe — is now even closer to the inevitable move to the Spanish capital than he was a couple of months ago. Real Madrid have the finances, and with Lionel Messi shockingly in talks with PSG over a move this summer, a question can be asked: Should Real Madrid be more aggressive in their approach for Mbappe, or are they playing their cards right?