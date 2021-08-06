Clinton LumberKings' Jack and Tyler Dahm share father-son bond on the diamond

NORMAL, Illinois — When Tyler Dahm is up to bat, whether with the Clinton LumberKings or at Mount Mercy University, he might feel a little bit more pressure than his teammates.

Tyler Dahm is coached by his father, Jack Dahm, at both Mount Mercy and with the LumberKings.

“It’s been a pretty sweet experience,” Tyler Dahm said. “He’s my college coach, so it’s nothing too new to me, but it’s a pretty cool experience we can look back on in the future. I feel there’s a little bit more pressure on me, but I just don’t let that get the best of me. It’s pretty cool having him in the dugout with me because I’ve always listened to him my whole life about baseball. It can be a little hard at times just because he’s my dad, obviously, and it’s another person in my ear, but it’s an awesome experience.”

That pressure doesn’t get to Tyler too often, though. In the team’s division championship win over the Normal Cornbelters Thursday, he he had one of the biggest moments of the game with a two-RBI hit that helped the team advance to the conference championship.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of pressure in those situations but I knew what the pitcher was working with because I faced him about a week ago,” Tyler Dahm said. “He threw a lot of off-speed, so I just tried to stay back and credit to the guys before me getting on and putting me in that situation — I was lucky to have it go through and find a gap.”

Jack Dahm feels lucky to be able to coach his son. Tyler was with the LumberKings at the start of the season and then came back to the team about two weeks ago, playing around 20 games with the organization in total.

“It’s just a neat experience for me,” Jack Dahm said. “I think it’s probably tougher for him being a young freshman and having dad be the manager, but it’s been outstanding and it’s a once in a lifetime situation.

“I’m excited for him that he’s playing well. He struggled a little bit with the first couple games, but he’s got some huge hits for us in the last couple games driving in runs, which is really what it’s all about.”

Needless to say, there’s a lot of baseball talk at the Dahm household.

“It’s a lot of baseball,” Tyler Dahm said. I’ve been around him my whole life, obviously, because he was at Iowa and now Mount Mercy. We talk about different things, but it’s a lot of baseball because we’re definitely a baseball family.”

Both Tyler and Jack are happy to keep accomplishing things for Clinton.

“It was pretty sweet to have a few fans from Clinton in there (at the team’s win over Normal) and it’s just awesome for the community,” Tyler Dahm said. “The team just has a tight-knit bond and it’s a really cool experience being on a team like this.”

Jack Dahm said the team’s confidence is at an all-time high.

“I don’t think there’s one person that thought we were going to lose that game (Thursday),” Dahm said. “It just keeps getting higher and higher.”