Financial Reports

Lumen Technologies earnings up 34% for Q2

By Tommy Wood
Daily Camera
 4 days ago

Lumen Technologies reported Thursday $506 million in earnings, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2021. That’s a 34% increase from the $377 million, or 35 cents per share, it earned in the second quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $4.92 billion, down 5.1% from the $5.19...

