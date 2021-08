The Boston Bruins changed course and decided not to extend a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Nick Ritchie by Monday’s deadline. Ritchie was not the only Bruin the team decided to (seemingly) cut ties with on Monday. Ondrej Kase and P-Bruins forward Robert Lantosi (he’s drawn significant interest from overseas) were not extended qualifying offers either, which made goaltender Callum Booth and right winger Zach Senyshyn the only two restricted free agents extended qualifying offers by the deadline. But it was the decision to walk away from Ritchie that’s worth wondering about, especially as it relates to the Black and Gold’s summertime plans with the start of free agency just two days away.