Patriots training camp notebook: Specialists in the spotlight during first in-stadium practice
It was the first time in over 500 days that fans were in attendance inside Gillette Stadium for anything New England Patriots-related. It was the lightest practice to date as the Patriots were wearing just helmets and sweats for a split-squad walkthrough. Cam Newton and Mac Jones both started for their respective teams as the Patriots geared up for their first pre-season game next Thursday night.www.patspulpit.com
Comments / 0