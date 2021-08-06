Patriots training camp notebook: Specialists in the spotlight during first in-stadium practice

262 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks like a different player on the practice field. Who better to ask about the wideout's transformation than the guy who has to cover him during practice, cornerback Jason Verrett? That's what KNBR's Greg Papa and John Lund did after Tuesday's practice, and it sounds like the third-year player has worked hard to elevate his game.