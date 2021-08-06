Cancel
Patriots training camp notebook: Specialists in the spotlight during first in-stadium practice

By Ryan Spagnoli
Pats Pulpit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the first time in over 500 days that fans were in attendance inside Gillette Stadium for anything New England Patriots-related. It was the lightest practice to date as the Patriots were wearing just helmets and sweats for a split-squad walkthrough. Cam Newton and Mac Jones both started for their respective teams as the Patriots geared up for their first pre-season game next Thursday night.

