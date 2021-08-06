Kraken's Kole Lind: Accepts qualifying offer

Brown was extended a qualifying offer by the Nets on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. In his first season with the Nets, Brown appeared in 65 games and averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals across 22.3 minutes per game. On the season, the 2018 second-round pick shot a career-high 55.6 percent from the field. It is unknown what type of market the 24-year-old will draw, but Brooklyn will want to keep him around as his versatility allowed them to overcome injuries during their playoff run.