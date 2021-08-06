Kraken's Kole Lind: Accepts qualifying offer
Lind accepted his one-year, $874,125 qualifying offer from Seattle on Friday, CapFriendly reports. Lind was taken by Seattle in the expansion draft this summer and will now suit up for the Kraken during the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old winger has been held without a point through the first seven games of his NHL career. However, he racked up 44 points in 61 games with AHL Utica during the 2019-20 campaign. Lind will compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.www.cbssports.com
