Whether he resigns or is impeached, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to go, a source working in the governor’s executive chamber told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “If I weren’t as sure as I am that he will be impeached, I would leave,” she said of the New York Democrat. “And if he doesn’t get impeached for some reason, I will leave. Honestly, the press team here is comprised of amazing people, but working for a man like that is against everything I believe in and I believe the women who have come forward.”