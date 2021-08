Care for a little free-to-play sandbox gaming? How about one where you are a robot in an open world? If you’ve been curious about the game Open Perpetuum but didn’t want to buy in, you’ll now no longer have to do so as the devs have announced (in a rather brusque manner) that the game will be free-to-play and is asking for people to “stop pestering [them] about it.” That’s it. That’s the announcement.