How ’bout them Cowboys? - and how 'bout Jimmy Johnson making sure to credit Jerry Jones for helping the legendary coach forge his path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?. To go from the worst team in the league two years in a row to winning back-to-back Super Bowls and building a heck of a football team, we did it, and let me tell you from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Jerry,'' Johnson said as part of his Saturday induction speech in Canton.