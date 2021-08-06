Cancel
Energy Industry

Bonneville Power Administration will decrease power rates by an average of 2.5%

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE - The Bonneville Power Administration will decrease power rates by an average of 2.5% and slashed its proposed transmission rate increase in half to an average of 6.1%. The new rates were announced as BPA released the final record of decision for its BP-22 power and transmission rate...

