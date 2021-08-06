Marissa Kay Ellen English, age 28, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was born May 6, 1993 in Ft. Wayne, IN, daughter of Marlise (Stoller) and the late Larry English. Marissa loved everyone she met and everyone loved her. That determination for life defied every odd and gave us 28 beautiful years. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Marissa’s light shone bright and she always captured the heart of everyone who met her (even her “Mr. Hottie” Keith Urban).