Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Marissa Kay Ellen English

sent-trib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarissa Kay Ellen English, age 28, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was born May 6, 1993 in Ft. Wayne, IN, daughter of Marlise (Stoller) and the late Larry English. Marissa loved everyone she met and everyone loved her. That determination for life defied every odd and gave us 28 beautiful years. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Marissa’s light shone bright and she always captured the heart of everyone who met her (even her “Mr. Hottie” Keith Urban).

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Den Herder Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesAthens Daily Review

Karen Janine Sanderford

A place to share condolences and memories. Guestbook expiry date: November 07, 2021. Prayers for Karen’s family . 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️. Went to church with her many years ago at Cayuga Drive Baptist Church. Very sweet lady. Billie McIntyre. August 08, 2021. We first met Karen when her kids were little at...
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Chris Williams posts proof that he and Paige Banks are still married

It’s the relationship that just won’t end! Chris Williams posted proof today that he and Paige Banks … are still legally married!. Chris Williams shocks fans with the news he and Paige Banks are still legally married. Chris posted a picture of newly signed divorce papers with a caption stating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy