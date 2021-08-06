WA Gambling Commission approves sports wagering licensing rules
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Gambling Commission unanimously voted to approve sports wagering licensing rules today that will become effective on August 30, 2021. The approval will allow licenses to be issued to vendors who have completed the licensing process on or after August 30, 2021. Vendors will need to have licenses approved by Tribal Gaming Agencies and the Gambling Commission before they can begin providing services to Tribal sportsbook.www.nbcrightnow.com
