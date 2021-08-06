Yakima Parks and Rec will not be able to water the lawn at Randall Park due to irrigation issues
YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks and Recreation will be unable to water the lawn at Randall Park for at least the next week due to irrigation pump and motor issues. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we pull and rebuild both the pump and motor,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “Unfortunately, since we can’t water the grass at Randall Park it will likely turn brown due to our summer weather.”www.nbcrightnow.com
