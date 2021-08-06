Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Acquire Jevon Carter, Draft Rights to Day’Ron Sharpe From Phoenix Suns

By Aug 06, 2021 Facebook Twitter
NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Landry Shamet. Carter (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 157 games (six...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Landry Shamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba Draft#The Phoenix Suns#All American#Acc Freshman Of#The Tar Heels#Nba Summer League#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Suns Trade Jevon Carter

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Phoenix Suns have traded guard Jevon Carter to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The former West Virginia Mountaineer guard averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 assists and 0.6 in his two seasons with the...
NBAwcn247.com

Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU’s Cameron Thomas on Thursday with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC’s leading scorer to their high-powered roster.The Nets then added North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade. Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.
NBAFanSided

Nets add Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe in excellent NBA Draft first round

Despite the James Harden trade, the Brooklyn Nets went into the 2021 NBA Draft with an insane five draft picks thanks to a deal that saw Landry Shamet head to Phoenix with Jevon Carter arriving in New York. Picking at No. 27 and No. 29 overall, players like Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe were within striking distance.
NBAchatsports.com

Jevon Carter Appreciation Post

Well, the news yesterday that backup guard Jevon Carter was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets hit me pretty darn hard. I mean I’m still recovering from the Finals heartbreak and then I see one of my favorite players was traded. I followed him since his West...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns receive rave reviews for Landry Shamet trade with Brooklyn Nets

The Phoenix Suns did not make a pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday. They got better anyway, according to several NBA writers and analysts. Although not official, the Suns have agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NBA draft (Day'Ron Sharpe).
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Suns acquiring Shamet from Nets for Carter, 29th-overall pick

The Phoenix Suns are acquiring guard Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points on .408/.387/.846 shooting over 61 games with the Nets last season. He enters his...
NBANewsday

Nets draft LSU's Cameron Thomas, North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe after trading Landry Shamet to Suns

In the five years since his hiring in February, 2016 as general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks has made trades that have had an impact on each of the succeeding six drafts. He continued that tradition prior to the start of the 2021 draft Thursday night at Barclays Center by trading sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Suns for backup point guard Jevon Carter plus the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.
NBABleacher Report

Day'Ron Sharpe's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

The Brooklyn Nets will get North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe with the No. 29 overall pick on Thursday. Even though the Phoenix Suns made the pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day that the Nets will send Landry Shamet to the Western Conference champions for Jevon Carter and this pick.
NBAchatsports.com

PICKS: Nets take LSU’s Cam Thomas at No. 27, Day’Ron Sharpe at No. 29

With trade rumors still swirling, the Nets took Cam Thomas, LSU’s shooting guard who averaged 23 points a game this season, at No. 27. Thomas, 19, is a 6’5” freshman. Then, Brooklyn turned around two picks later and took Day’Ron Sharpe, the 6’11” North Carolina freshman, with the pick acquired earlier in the night from Phoenix.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Former UNC standout Day’Ron Sharpe selected in NBA draft by championship contender

The Brooklyn Nets are getting North Carolina forward Day’Ron Sharpe with the No. 29 pick of Thursday’s NBA draft. The Suns made the pick, but traded the draft rights to the Nets. Sharpe, a 6-foot-11 forward/center, celebrated with about 175 family members, friends, former teammates and coaches at the Greenville...
NBA247Sports

LOOK: Roy Williams Attends Day'Ron Sharpe's NBA Draft Party

In a sharp blue suit, white button-down, no tie, and two silver chains around his neck, North Carolina big man Day'Ron Sharpe was selected by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 29 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Nets received the draft pick from the Phoenix Suns. A 6-foot-11 power...
NBAFanSided

Jevon Carter is an underrated pickup for the Nets

In a trade on NBA Draft night, the Brooklyn Nets acquired point guard Jevon Carter and fans should be fired up about things. The Brooklyn Nets were quite busy on NBA Draft night, highlighted of course by the trade they made sending Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns. In return, the team acquired the No. 29 overall pick in the first round, plus 25-year-old point guard Jevon Carter.
NBAtarheelblog.com

NBA Draft Profile: Day’Ron Sharpe

Even though it’s only been half a year or so since the last one, the 2021 NBA Draft is tomorrow, and as with last year, there is one UNC player in the draft mix: Center/forward Day’Ron Sharpe. Sharpe’s been pretty active in the pre-draft process, starting with leaving the NBA Combine almost as quickly as he got there, not even taking the time to get officially measured. Since then, he’s been working on his body and his game, reportedly losing somewhere between 20 and 25 pounds since the end of the college basketball season and reworking his jump shot — and fitting interviews with DraftExpress and workouts with NBA teams in the meantime, including a recent workout with the 11th-picking Charlotte Hornets. With all of that over with, now, all that’s left is to see where he goes and who selects him. If you’re wondering what your team might be getting if they draft Sharpe on Thursday night, you’re in the right spot. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy