Brooklyn Nets Acquire Jevon Carter, Draft Rights to Day’Ron Sharpe From Phoenix Suns

Even though it’s only been half a year or so since the last one, the 2021 NBA Draft is tomorrow, and as with last year, there is one UNC player in the draft mix: Center/forward Day’Ron Sharpe. Sharpe’s been pretty active in the pre-draft process, starting with leaving the NBA Combine almost as quickly as he got there, not even taking the time to get officially measured. Since then, he’s been working on his body and his game, reportedly losing somewhere between 20 and 25 pounds since the end of the college basketball season and reworking his jump shot — and fitting interviews with DraftExpress and workouts with NBA teams in the meantime, including a recent workout with the 11th-picking Charlotte Hornets. With all of that over with, now, all that’s left is to see where he goes and who selects him. If you’re wondering what your team might be getting if they draft Sharpe on Thursday night, you’re in the right spot. Without further ado, let’s get into it.