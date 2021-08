08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Before Basam joined Hope House over two years ago, going to school was a dreadful task. Basam struggled in school, bringing home poor grades but never receiving any additional support that he needed. He was also a young Christian boy at a public school in a village that was once dominated by extremist mentalities. The children of these extremists were his neighbors and classmates and potential school bullies or harassers. Basam’s public school teachers did not make school any easier for him, beating him for misbehaving and wrong answers.