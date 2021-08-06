Cancel
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville Regional Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday

Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St. Among items on the agenda, the commission will consider preliminary approval of an addition to Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, and for a site plan showing the development of a Residential Planned Unit Development on Land Star Partners,, LLC property located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road.

www.greenevillesun.com

