U.S. adds 943k jobs in July, unemployment rate down

smcorridornews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal nonfarm payroll employment rose by 943,000 in July, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.5 percentage point to 5.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in local government education, and in professional and business services. This news release...

