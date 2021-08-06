Cancel
Long COVID Appears Uncommon in Kids, Per Analysis

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer than one in 20 children with symptomatic COVID-19 experienced symptoms lasting longer than 4 weeks, and almost all children have fully recovered by 8 weeks, a study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health suggests. In the study, researchers at King’s College London looked at daily health reports...

