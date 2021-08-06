Long COVID Appears Uncommon in Kids, Per Analysis

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, Scotland confirmed it will lift most of its remaining legal COVID-19 restrictions on Monday 9 August as it moves "beyond level zero". England altered the logic behind its COVID-19 app to cover contact with asymptomatic cases over 2 days rather than 5 to try and reduce the number of people 'pinged' to self-isolate. The lifting of restrictions in England on July 19 doesn't appear to have caused a rise in positive cases in the daily data. As of Tuesday, 73.2% of UK adults are fully vaccinated, and 88.7% received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. A study of 1734 UK children who tested positive for coronavirus, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, found that those who become ill with COVID-19 are unlikely to have long-term effects, and less than 2% had symptoms lasting more than 8 weeks. The UK is to extend COVID-19 vaccination to 16 and 17-year-olds and is keeping vaccinating younger children under review.