Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Border Patrol picks up 834 migrant children illegally sent across border in one day, a record

By Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Border Patrol picked up a record number of unaccompanied children illegally sent into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday, a sign the border crisis is worsening. Federal data released Thursday evening said that 834 children were encountered by federal agents on the southern border the day before. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian, according to a fact sheet shared by the Departments of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#Open Border#Mexico#The Border Patrol#Guardian#Republican#Dhs#Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

House Democrats demand details after Border Patrol agents accused of profiling Latinos in Michigan

House Democrats are asking the Biden Administration for answers after a report accused Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents of racially profiling Latinos in Michigan. In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dated last week, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) asked for a briefing on efforts to “respond to serious allegations of discrimination and misuse of taxpayer resources” by agents on Michigan’s border with Canada.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Historic Crisis’: Border Surge Continues Despite Sweltering Heat

Despite sweltering temperatures in the Southwest that normally curb illegal migration in the summer, the border surge that began with the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency continued in July. After U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol reported apprehending 188,829 illegal migrants in June — the largest...
ImmigrationMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Biden must reverse immigration rule

Paola Alvarez mortgaged her home in Guatemala and paid smugglers $8,000 to shuttle her across Mexico to the U.S. border. But after she and her 7-year-old daughter were delivered into Arizona’s parched wasteland, they were apprehended by Border Patrol agents, who ushered them to the nearby Mexican border city of Nogales.
ImmigrationFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Stop pretending border crisis isn’t driving COVID surge

IF YOU’RE getting tired of hearing the word “surge,” don’t read the latest news about Texas’ southern border. According to federal data, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.–Mexico border last Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day number since the Biden administration began reporting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
POLITICO

Biden railed against Trump’s immigration policies, now defends them in courts

Immigration attorneys and activists have been frustrated with the slow pace of the Biden Justice Department in tackling the Trump-era immigration portfolio. Over the past six months, the U.S. government has backed the expiration of certain visas, pushed for tougher requirements for investors seeking green cards, and supported the denial of permanent residency for thousands of immigrants living legally in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy