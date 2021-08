With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise amid the spread of the more contagious and more dangerous Delta variant, we’re circling back around to remind our readers that it might be time to either replenish your supply of face masks to help slow the spread of the virus that has gripped the world for over a year now. Since coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, the need for measures such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks or respirators in public - both indoors and outdoors - continues to be paramount in order to help to slow the spread of the deadly virus.