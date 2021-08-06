Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

Darren V. Sokoloski 1970 - 2021

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren V. Sokoloski, age 50, of Grand Rapids, MN passed unexpectedly away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home. Darren was born in 1970 to Victor and Patricia (Rablin) Sokoloski in Buyck, MN. In 1977, the family moved to Grand Rapids. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1990. Darren then worked and attended technical college for a short time before enlisting in the United States Navy for nearly 5 years, part of which he served on the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower. After his discharge, Darren returned to Minnesota and worked with his brother driving semi-trucks in Buyck, MN for quite some time. He continued driving trucks in Grand Rapids and then began working for Hibbing Taconite, where he was currently employed. Darren and his family also owned and operated D&S Stump Grinding.

