The housing market is a roller coaster of emotions for those ready to buy a home, and for anyone that has looked recently knows that it’s a seller’s market. It’s important to stay calm and stay savvy when making a big purchase like this one. You may have had your forever home on your mind, but after recovering from the sticker shock of your most recent house search, it might be time to consider another option, like a home that can be parked in a friend’s backyard. This RV for sale would be the cheapest living space on the SouthCoast for anyone who can haul it out of Freetown.