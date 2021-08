A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices passing the $400,000 mark for the first time while demand continues to outpace supply. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $405,000. That tops the previous record of $395,000 set in June. The median home price is up 22.7 percent from $330,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in July was $224,250. That’s also an all-time record and up 14.4 percent from $196,000 in July of 2020.