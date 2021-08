This is a story about two kids whose love for their dog motivated them to want to give back. Over in Dartmouth, nine-year old Lincoln and his brother, five-year old Everett, can be spotted on the side of the road with a little lemonade stand. Not too long ago, the McGoff family went up to the North Shore area to adopt a dog they saw online from the Great Dog Rescue of New England. From that day on, Ivy, their rescue dog, has been by the brothers' collective side and a loving member of the family.