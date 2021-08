WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Pole-sitter Austin Hill has won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International. He took the victory when lightning struck nearby and and rain moved into the area, forcing NASCAR to halt the race with 11 laps to go and an Xfinity Series race on deck. It was the final event of the regular season for the Truck Series and the 10-driver field was set for the playoffs. The field, in order of seeding, is: regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek, Hill, Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith. The playoffs start Aug. 20 at Gateway in St. Louis.