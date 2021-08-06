Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

FLORENCE (WBTW) – After a playoff berth in 2019, The King’s Academy took a step back and were winless during the 2020 pandemic season. Head coach Keith Rogers will look to get the Lions back on track and feels confident they will with 8 starters returning on both offense and defense. He stressed they need to be injury free with the lack of depth to have success and compete to make the postseason for the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons.