Coby Philippina Wasniewski, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 4, 1951 in Beesd, Gelderland, Netherlands to Marinus Antonius and Adriana Reintje (nee den Hartog) Leemkuil. Coby attended nursing school in Amersfoort, Utrecht, Netherlands, and came to the United States in July, 1973. She married Thomas Richard Wasniewski on September 1, 1973 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Illinois. After raising her five children in Harwood Heights, Norridge and Mundelein, Illinois, she began a 24-year career as an optician at Lenscrafters, first in Arlington Heights, and later at the Castleton Mall in Indianapolis. She moved to Franklin, Indiana in 2006 and retired in 2017. Coby was an avid and experienced gardener, spent countless hours with her beloved counted cross stitch work, loved music of nearly all genres from classical to country to rock, and greatly enjoyed first line dancing in Mundelein and later Zumba in Franklin. Over the years she made eight trips to her family in the Netherlands, and enjoyed travelling across the country, especially to see her children and grandchildren. Coby is survived by her husband, her children Tania (Stephen Covington-O’Kelley), Nicholas (Maryellen Zaborowski), Alexander (Nina), Philip (Erika Fronk) and Lara (Andy) Simcox; her grandchildren Ian Covington, Alexander, Wren and Emilia Wasniewski, and River and Daisy Jacoba Simcox; her brothers Rien (Christien) Leemkuil and Jasper (Wennie) Leemkuil, her sisters Ineke (Gerard) Bottenberg, Adriana (Franz) Jacobs and Nellie (Many) de Kriek, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janny (the late Jan) Zoetmulder. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Jessen Funeral Home at 197 East Jefferson Street in Franklin, with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Franklin, In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, would be appreciated.