Blakely, Betty Jane (Oberer), age 97 passed away July 31, 2021. She was born on May 12, 1924 to parents Clarence and Elizabeth (Keller) Oberer who preceded her in death. She lived on Countryside Drive in Beavercreek, Ohio for over 45 years. In 1996, she moved to Otterbein-Franklin SeniorLife Community in Franklin, Indiana. Betty was married for almost sixty years to James (Jim) Harry Blakely (Army) who passed away on May 13, 2008.