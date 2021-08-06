NIMBYs can’t have it both ways

How many members of Congress have been evicted by a landlord and forced to seek emergency shelter for themselves and their children?. I have faced this situation, and I am one of the millions of Americans who has been evicted by a landlord and sought refuge at a homeless shelter for myself and my children. At the time, my children and I were living with a relative. I had two young children and needed a safe place to live and look for a job. Unbeknownst to me, my relative could not pay the bills and the landlord evicted all of us. I have also faced eviction two other times in my life. Trust me when I say that on some days, working full time, going to college, and raising my children seemed nearly impossible. But I made it, and I know the struggles that so many are facing right now. Now I am a homeowner and work for an organization that is dedicated to helping people like me afford their very own homes.