Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NIMBYs can’t have it both ways

By Dan Otter, Redlands
redlandscommunitynews.com
 13 days ago

The Venn diagram comparing the proposal to redevelop the dead mall and the proposal to develop the 9-acre grove at the England/Atwood Estate registers an interesting entry in the middle section: NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard!) are against both proposals. “Save the Grove!” their signs read. “Save Redlands” was...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Address Philly’s housing crisis by fixing ‘tangled titles’ for homeowners | Editorial

Even before the emergence of COVID-19, Philadelphia was having a particularly difficult time providing affordable housing for the city’s neediest residents. By this spring — 13 months into the pandemic — there were 65,000 households on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waiting list. Faced with those daunting numbers, affordable housing advocates and others have repeated a mantra that the most cost-effective living options for city residents are usually the homes where they already reside.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fatherly

A New Bill Could End Homelessness in America in 5 Years

The chair of the Senate Finance committee just announced a bill that he promises would end homelessness in the United States within five years. Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, announced The Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing Act (DASH) on Wednesday. “Housing is a human right. Yet, millions of Americans pay...
Redlands, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Story overlooked ugly behavior

At last week’s Redlands Unified School District meeting, audience behavior was outrageous, insulting and disruptive. Never in my 60 years in Redlands have I witnessed the boorish behavior exhibited at last Tuesday’s meeting. A few vocal audience members interrupted speakers, shouted “LIAR!” and generally behaved like ill-mannered children as they repeatedly disrupted the board meeting.
New York City, NYmnn.org

Watchdogs Worry About De Blasio's Last Budget, City’s Fiscal Future

New York City’s budget has grown massively under Mayor Bill de Blasio and reached a record high of $98.7 billion for the current fiscal year. The latest spending plan, which the mayor dubbed a “recovery budget,” deployed a huge infusion of federal stimulus funds to restore services that were cut at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to expand existing programs, and launch new initiatives. But despite the mayor’s assurances that his successor, due to take office January 1, will inherit manageable budget gaps in the years ahead, fiscal watchdogs have expressed serious concerns about structural deficiencies.
mprnews.org

How do we make more affordable housing?

The pandemic pushed the U.S. housing market into a frenzy, with the demand for housing far outpacing the number of homes on the market. The market cooled off a bit in July. But the cost of the average home has been on an upward climb for a while now, even before the pandemic, rising more than 50 percent between 2012 and 2019. That’s priced many Americans who’d like to buy out of the market. Renting is even worse. A recent report showed the typical minimum wage worker cannot afford the rent of a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in America.
Environmenttucson.com

Letter: Green Dreams

Here's something for the Greenies who say about global warming and slam CO2 emissions, "Do we continue to think about our individual needs or do we think about the collective good for our community," Well, hydrocarbons are not going away. Ever. 60% of the 150 million homes in the US...
AgricultureGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Why would anyone oppose the Farm Systems Reform Act?

Why on God's green earth would people oppose the Farm Systems Reform Act? I run a small cattle/dairy operation in Kidder County, and this is the one piece of legislation that would level the playing field with larger operations than mine. Editorials like the one in Agweek don’t want you...
Advocacyshelterforce.org

Universal Housing Vouchers: A Promise or a Pipe Dream?

Once again, the clock is ticking as states scramble to distribute billions in federal emergency rent relief to stress-weary, increasingly panicked tenants and landlords before the national eviction moratorium expires. If the money doesn’t get out in time, a rush of evictions and foreclosures could be in store this fall.
EnvironmentThe Daily News Online

Letter: Hochul should prioritize climate crisis

The Morris Ridge solar project, already approved by the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, is sailing toward groundbreaking. Let that be a message to incoming Governor Kathy Hochul that she must use her executive powers to prioritize renewable energy in this state, and move to eradicate the burning of fossil fuels for the electric grid.
EconomyPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Carbon tax is the best solution to climate change

The August issue of Forbes says “Climate change is an all-hands-on-deck crisis,” and, “Carbon taxes are considered the most effective economy-wide policy tool for greenhouse gas emission reductions.”. Forbes said the fee would be good for the economy if the revenues collected were used to send a monthly check to...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Editorial: Property tax rates

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has set property tax rates for the new fiscal year, as required on the third Monday in August. As always, some of them are up and some down. The rates basically are determined by the governing authority of each entity that has a property...
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

MITCHAM: The comp plan and the political aftermath

I remember before the housing crash in 2008, there were two groups in Madison County with differing views on the future of the county. One was Property Owners for Common Sense Growth (POCSG), and the other was MCCEC (I can’t recall the exact name and didn’t find it in a quick search of files, but maybe someone can help me, something with Madison County and economic). In short, POCSG was primarily concerned with rural integrity, and MCCEC included developers and didn’t want to see projects stifled by “not-in-my-backyard” sentiments.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

More affordable housing coming to Madison with Bayview project

MADISON, Wis. — More affordable housing is coming to Madison. A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the first phase of a redevelopment project at Bayview. The first phase of the $50 million project features a 48-unit, four-story apartment building scheduled to open in 2022. A 25-unit, three-story building and 57...
Peabody, MASalem News

Letter: The true costs of natural gas

I wonder if the Mass Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) and the state Department of Public Utilities considered the true impact of a natural gas-burning plant in Peabody when they decided to proceed with their plans. I suppose that the plant is a fait accompli now that the DPU has approved $170 million in bonds for the project.
mpamag.com

PEI affordable housing to get a major boost

A new wide-ranging federal investment will support thousands of low-income households in Prince Edward Island. The Canadian government, in cooperation with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Prince Edward Island Housing Corporation, will be providing $40.7 million in funding through the Canada-Prince Edward Island Housing Benefit (CA-PEI HB).
Congress & Courtsinquirer.com

As someone who has been evicted, I want Congress to fully fund housing | Opinion

How many members of Congress have been evicted by a landlord and forced to seek emergency shelter for themselves and their children?. I have faced this situation, and I am one of the millions of Americans who has been evicted by a landlord and sought refuge at a homeless shelter for myself and my children. At the time, my children and I were living with a relative. I had two young children and needed a safe place to live and look for a job. Unbeknownst to me, my relative could not pay the bills and the landlord evicted all of us. I have also faced eviction two other times in my life. Trust me when I say that on some days, working full time, going to college, and raising my children seemed nearly impossible. But I made it, and I know the struggles that so many are facing right now. Now I am a homeowner and work for an organization that is dedicated to helping people like me afford their very own homes.
EnvironmentTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Holcombe

Life-threatening heat waves, droughts and destructive storms and floods will continue and intensify because we failed to curb fossil-fuel emissions, despite dire warnings. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that these devastating effects are happening faster and with irreversible consequences. We must quickly transition to clean, renewable energy. The...
Economytucson.com

Letter: Minimum wage

Forty five years ago I lived in a small mining town in New Mexico. There were three main mining companies. One mining company would get a raise and prices would go up in town. The second mining company would then get a raise and prices would go up again in town. The third mining company would get a raise and prices would go up again in town.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Look out for gerrymandering in Iowa’s legislative redistricting process

The article in the Aug. 12 Gazette by James Lynch and Erin Murphy (“Race to redraw districts starts today with long-delayed data”) reported that the Census Bureau would release population data on that day, so the process to reapportion legislative districts can begin. But the article failed to cover a significant issue: gerrymandering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy