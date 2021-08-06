Cancel
Vermillion, SD

WATCH NOW: South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen reflects on Olympic silver experience

By Zach James
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION, S.D. — Every year, Chris Nilsen went for a reunion dinner at Derek Miles’ house among current and former pole vaulters who have competed for the University of South Dakota. Like clockwork, Miles would show his bronze medal to those who wanted to see it. Miles attained that bronze...

Vermillion, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Vermillion residents proud of Chris Nilsen winning silver in Tokyo

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen won the Olympic silver medal in men’s pole vault in Tokyo on Tuesday. Nilson has called Vermillion home since 2016. While he is celebrating his silver medal over in Japan, those who know him in the small South Dakota town, are excited about his accomplishments.
Kansas City, MOJanesville Gazette

Vahe Gregorian: How vaulter Chris Nilsen went from ‘he’s going to hurt himself bad’ to silver in Tokyo

Chris Nilsen was an accidental pole vaulter, and, really, in more ways than one. For starters, he inadvertently became acquainted with the event by process of elimination and fluke: Looking to stay in shape for soccer as a freshman at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, he checked out track and field knowing only that he didn’t want to run far and wasn’t strong enough to throw anything.
Swimming & SurfingYankton Daily Press

Nilsen Advances To Men's Pole Vault Final At Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Three time NCAA Champion and University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen was one of 11 pole vaulters to clear 5.75 meters (18-10 ¼) and one of 14 vaulters to advance to the Olympic final in men’s pole vault Saturday morning in Tokyo, Japan. Nilsen is one...
Vermillion, SDKELOLAND TV

Silver medalist Chris Nilsen receives Olympic homecoming in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brought a celebration in Vermillion to welcome home Olympic silver medalist and University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen. But Nilsen didn’t anticipate this homecoming. “I was never expecting this many people nor the outcome and everybody being so loud and excited for me,” Nilsen...
Sportskynt1450.com

Nilsen Brings Home Silver

South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen captured an Olympic silver medal in the pole vault, clearing a new personal best of 19 feet, 7 inches, on Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The field remained in full-strength through 19-0 ¼ inside the Olympic Stadium, but it quickly dwindled to only four men after Nilsen cleared 19-3. After that height, the remaining vaulters joining Nilsen were 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, 2012 Olympic gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis. It would be only Nilsen and Duplantis to clear the next height of 19-5 (5.92m), turning the competition into a rematch of the 2019 NCAA Championships. Nilsen would be the first to clear 19-7 (5.97m) and in the process achieved a new personal best performance. However, it was Duplantis who came out the victor with a make of 19-9 (6.02m). A 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nilsen medaled in his Olympic debut. Nilsen brings home the silver from Tokyo for Team USA. Nilsen’s silver was the highest pole vault finish by an American since 2004. Nilsen was the gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games and also competed with Team USA at the 2017 World Championships. As a collegian at South Dakota, Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion, the 2020 USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year and graduated with the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault. He vaulted a personal best of 19-6 ¼ (5.95m) at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, breaking his own meet record. Nilsen is USD’s fourth-ever Olympian on record. He follows in the footsteps of his coach, Derek Miles, who qualified for three Olympics – 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London. Miles earned the bronze in the pole vault at the 2008 Olympic Games.
Vermillion, SDSioux City Journal

Chris Nilsen returns to Siouxland with Olympic silver medal

VERMILLION, S.D. — Teddy Nesmith couldn’t believe how heavy an Olympic silver medal was until he held one. Nesmith was one of three 11-year-old boys Friday who not only got to meet Chris Nilsen at a welcome home ceremony at Muenster University Center on the University of South Dakota campus, but, along with friends Ben Green and Ben Quail, got to touch the medal.
SportsYankton Daily Press

Olympics: Nilsen Captures Pole Vault Silver Tuesday

TOKYO, Japan -- Chris Nilsen was one of two competitors to clear 5.97 meters (19-7) and brought home a silver medal in the pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday. The other competitor over 19-7 was Armand Duplantis of Sweden. Nilsen and Duplantis have competed against...
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Olympian Chris Nilsen describes what it’s like to nail a jump

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen is in Tokyo where he will compete in the Ploe Vault prelims on Saturday. The former USD Coyote won the gold medal at the Olympic trials, so he goes into the game with plenty of confidence. So I asked Chris, what does it feel like when you really nail a jump?
SportsSioux City Journal

Chris Nilsen develops into U.S. Olympic pole vaulter

VERMILLION, S.D. — Derek Miles first met Chris Nilsen on a home recruiting visit as a junior, and marveled at the size he was as a high school junior. Nilsen was about 6-foot-4, 185 pounds as a Kansas City-area prep athlete, and of course, the University of South Dakota grad has grown in the about six years since his first meeting with Miles.
Sportsfox4kc.com

Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen wins silver in Tokyo

TOKYO — Park Hill pole vaulter Chris Nilsen went toe-to-toe with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis to make the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After both competitors successfully cleared 5.97 meters, Nilsen was unable to vault over 6.02 meters and won the silver medal. The 23-year-old who attended the University of...
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Derek Miles talks about Chris Nilsen’s potential

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m even getting kind of anxious for Chris Nilsen because Saturday is when it all starts for him at the Olympics in Tokyo. The former Coyote won the Olympic trials for Team USA and certainly enters the games as one of the favorites to win. His coach, 3-time Olympian Derek Miles is with him in Tokyo and knows that Chris has a chance to get a medal for sure. He calls him a beast when talking about his athletic ability...
Swimming & Surfingdakotanewsnow.com

Former USD Coyote Nilsen wins silver medal in pole vault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former USD Coyote pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Nilsen cleared a personal best of 5.97 meters - 19.58 feet - on his first attempt to assure himself of the silver medal. In what would end...
SportsPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

USD Alum Chris Nilsen Gets Chance at Gold Medal

We are already cheering for Team USA to get as many gold medals as possible, but back in South Dakota, we are cheering for one athlete a little bit more than any other. University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen is a pole vaulting phenom and has catapulted himself onto the world stage at the Olympics in Toyoko.
Vermillion, SDKELOLAND TV

Coyote fans excited to watch Chris Nilsen in the Olympics

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Fans in Vermillion are looking forward to watching former USD pole vaulter, Chris Nilsen, compete in the Olympics tonight in the qualification round. “Chris obviously did amazing things here at USD, so everyone is really excited, you know, to support him and cheer him on at...
SportsTODAY.com

Track and field medalists Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Chris Nilsen join TODAY in Tokyo

Athing Mu, who won gold in the women’s 800m Tuesday night; Raevyn Rogers, who took bronze, and Chris Nilsen, the silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, join TODAY in Tokyo to talk about their medal-winning Olympic debuts. Regarding the fact that a woman in the United States has not won a gold medal in the 800m since 1968, Mu says, “That was one of the goals I had in mind.” Rogers, who medaled on her mother’s birthday, says, “I feel like it couldn’t be any more perfect timing.” Nilsen says of his silver medal, “It’s all I could ask for.”Aug. 4, 2021.

