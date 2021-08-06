Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reedley, CA

18-year-old arrested in connection to Reedley shooting

By Donald A. Promnitz dpromnitz@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager has died after a shooting in Reedley, with the suspect in the case being around the same age. On July 26, at around 12:05 a.m., officers from the Reedley Police Department responded to a call gunshots at a residence in the 900 block of East Springfield Avenue. The 911 caller stated two people had been injured. Officers arrived at the address and located a group of people in the front yard and found a male, 21, with a leg wound. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with non-life threatening injuries.

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reedley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Parlier, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Reedley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ems#Reedley Police#Office#Swat Team#Crmc#Hanford Police Lt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy