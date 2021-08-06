18-year-old arrested in connection to Reedley shooting

A teenager has died after a shooting in Reedley, with the suspect in the case being around the same age. On July 26, at around 12:05 a.m., officers from the Reedley Police Department responded to a call gunshots at a residence in the 900 block of East Springfield Avenue. The 911 caller stated two people had been injured. Officers arrived at the address and located a group of people in the front yard and found a male, 21, with a leg wound. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with non-life threatening injuries.