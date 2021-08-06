Multiple California wildfires prompt District to issue Health Caution

A changing weather pattern and multiple wildfires burning in Northern California, and other fires burning in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties, have prompted local air officials to issue a health caution for potential smoke impacts for the entire San Joaquin Valley. The health caution will remain in place until the fires are extinguished, or until smoke is no longer affecting the Valley. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.