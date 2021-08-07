Video: Justin Gaethje doesn’t seem to like Michael Chandler - ‘It’ll be fun to punch you in the face’
The upcoming matchup between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler may be in jeopardy, but that isn’t stopping the two lightweights from adding fuel to their growing rivalry. Gaethje and Chandler were originally expected to meet at UFC 268 this November in New York City, but recent COVID-19 mandates in the state of New York may stop that matchup from happening. That’s because Chandler isn’t expecting to be vaccinated by the time he meets “Highlight” at UFC 268. It is unknown at this time if the matchup will go on as planned or if the promotion will switch the 155-pound fight to another event.www.mmamania.com
