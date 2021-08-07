Video: Justin Gaethje doesn’t seem to like Michael Chandler - ‘It’ll be fun to punch you in the face’

Oscar de la Hoya sure does know how to get his name back out there when almost the entire audience of boxing have turned their back on him it seems. Recently, Oscar de la Hoya made waves in the water when he made it his mission to expose people such as Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, saying they didn’t have a real fight, as it was fake and rigged. Could Oscar de la Hoya be onto something or is this just all for the attention that he now yearns for as many feel that his days are over for spotlight time? Tyson Fury Sad Training ‘Meltdown’ Revealed.