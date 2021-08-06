Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):