Position Battles to Watch as Fall Practice Begins
The Kane Wommack Era at South Alabama began in earnest on Friday as the full 2021 roster hit the practice field at the Jaguar Training Center to begin preparing for the season to come in just four weeks. With 16 newcomers joining the team this summer, there is new competition as well as battles from the spring still to be decided before the first game against Southern Mississippi on September 4th. Here's a look at a few of the most notable.247sports.com
