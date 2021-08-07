Cancel
Val Kilmer’s New Documentary Is on Amazon Prime: Here’s How to Watch from Any Device

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mE5f_0bKND7X800

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Batman to Iceman to Jim Morrison, Val Kilmer has demonstrated a consistent knack for transformation throughout his career. The mercurial and sometimes misunderstood actor is letting fans deep into his personal and professional life via the new documentary “Val ,” debuting on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Kilmer, who has been recovering from throat cancer, first revealed the health diagnosis in 2017. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments have left Kilmer unable to speak clearly, but he hasn’t lost his creative voice. “Val” compiles footage dating back to his childhood, along with personal recordings from the early days in his career — including his 1983 Broadway debut. Kilmer’s son Jack, an actor himself, narrates the film.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, join today to instantly stream “Val” and enjoy membership benefits for just $1.99 for the first week, and $12.99 a month ($119 a year) after the trial ends. Amazon also offers student discounts, and EBT discounts for qualifying governmental assistance recipients, which cuts the price down to $5.99 a month. An Amazon Prime membership unlocks loads of special perks, including free two-day shipping, two-hour grocery delivery, discounted pricing, unlimited photo storage, gaming benefits, and Prime Video — where you can stream the newest movies, last night’s TV shows, classic favorites and more. Plus, all your videos are stored in your Video Library. And you can stream from any compatible device. Simply download the Amazon Prime app from Google Play or the App Store. Click here for instructions on how to stream from Xbox or PlayStation consoles.


Amazon Prime Membership

$12.99 a month/$1.99 first week



Maybe you prefer to have Prime Video by itself? Depending on when you sign up, new users may be eligible for a free trial to stream “ Val” and more content. The service will cost $8.99 a month after the trial ends (student and EBT discounts are available for Prime Video as well). Prime Video features over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost, and other original documentaries such as “Pink: All I Know So Far” and “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” You’ll also find Amazon exclusive TV series and movies, including “Jolt,” “The Tomorrow War,” and “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.”

As for Kilmer, the 61-year-old actor has been documenting his life and career through film and video for more than 40 years. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, including 16mm home movies made with his brothers and footage from his iconic roles in “Top Gun,” “The Doors,” “Tombstone,” and “Batman Forever.” The raw and unabashed original documentary reveals a heartfelt and at times hilarious look at Kilmer’s life.

“Val always said he didn’t see it as a documentary,” director Leo Scott said in an interview with IndieWire . “He saw it as a movie starring Val Kilmer as the main character in the story about his life, and we all aligned on that feeling.”

“Val” is produced by A24 and directed by Scott and Ting Poo, with Ben Cotner as executive producer. Kilmer co-produced the film along with Scott, Poo, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Brad Koepenick, and Ali Alborzi.

IndieWire

IndieWire

