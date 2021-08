We all Recognize that Familiar Beverage Cart from the Airlines. There are a lot of people who are fed up with how divisive American Politics have become. They remember a time when America all pulled together in the wake of the attacks on 9/11 and they want to bring back that feeling of togetherness and honor the heroes of that day. We all recognize those that lost their lives in the twin towers, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines flight 93 that crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania but think about the flight attendants that were on those planes that fateful day. Paul “Paulie” Veneto remembers them well, some of them were his co-workers.