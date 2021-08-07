I-180 lane closures

MUNCY — A high-tension cable barrier project continues Monday, Aug. 9, along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Contractor Penn Line Service Inc. will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.