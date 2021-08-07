Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland Chalk Fest Held on Friday

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – The weather cooperated, so a new tradition in Zeeland returned on Friday (Aug. 6, 2021). The second Chalk Festival was held on the Woonerf, located off of Elm Street between Cherry and Main streets downtown. Residents and visitors saw the artists of various ages and skill levels at work, using chalk as their medium and the street as their canvas, creating works that were 6’ x 6’ large. In addition, there was a food truck, outdoor games and live music for those attending.

whtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalk#Weather#Thunderstorms#Cherry#Zeeland Chalk Fest Held#Whtc Am Fm#The Chalk Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
Posted by
CNN

Two Texas judges issue temporary restraining orders against governor's mask mandate order

(CNN) — Two Texas judges have issued restraining orders which will temporarily block the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's latest emergency order involving masks. The governor's order, issued last month, included language that no governmental entity, including school districts, could require mask-wearing. On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy