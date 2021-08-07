Zeeland Chalk Fest Held on Friday

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – The weather cooperated, so a new tradition in Zeeland returned on Friday (Aug. 6, 2021). The second Chalk Festival was held on the Woonerf, located off of Elm Street between Cherry and Main streets downtown. Residents and visitors saw the artists of various ages and skill levels at work, using chalk as their medium and the street as their canvas, creating works that were 6’ x 6’ large. In addition, there was a food truck, outdoor games and live music for those attending.