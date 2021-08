Horror has always had an interesting relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. When analyzing this relationship through the lens of the Other (the concept of something not abiding by the status quo), many of the classic monsters and slasher villains that have terrorized audiences for years suddenly become a lot queerer. However, it has only been relatively recently that queerness in horror has been represented in both villains and heroes. Much of this has to do with the LGBTQ+ community taking the Other and reclaiming it for themselves, shifting the gaze in the process. As Lea Anderson says in her “Intro to Queer Horror” feature, “as culture has shifted, so too have our roles in horror—a needle often pushed by queer writers and directors themselves...whose influence is both seen and felt in the films’ treatment.”