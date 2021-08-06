Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

2 Capitol rioters are first to plead guilty to assaulting officers

By Newsy Staff
San Diego Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the insurrection. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark...

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Capitol Police#Federal Prosecutors#Protest Riot#The Justice Department#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
ProtestsNewsweek

Accused Capitol Rioter Touted Being Among 'First 20 People or So' to Break Into Building

A Missouri man is facing four charges related to his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. Joshua Dressel was arrested on July 13 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge: Gun-Hoarding Capitol Rioter Must Stay in Jail Ahead of Trial

A Washington, D.C., district judge sent U.S. Capitol rioter and former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson back to jail Wednesday over a horde of weapons found at his home. “Robertson’s procurement of these dangerous weapons under the surrounding circumstances heightens the risk to public safety, despite the fact that he might have to lie on a federal form in order to take physical possession of them,” Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his decision. “The Court finds that Robertson has failed to rebut the presumption that ... he will not pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community.” Prosecutors said Robertson, who was out on bail, had bought a variety of weapons since the attack despite a court order prohibiting Robertson from owning weapons. Robertson’s son Hunter told Cooper last week that one of the guns was actually his, but prosecutors said that contradicted what Hunter had previously told the FBI.
InternetPosted by
Upworthy

Bumble user tips off FBI about their match who bragged about participating in the Capitol riots

"It's a match" has a new meaning on dating apps after a Capitol Hill rioter was nabbed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his role in the violence that occurred on January 6. The Texas man, identified as Andrew Quentin Taake, matched with a Bumble user to whom he bragged about his participation in the riots. His would-be date promptly alerted the FBI who carried out a thorough investigation to confirm his identity and his involvement in the riot. According to NBC News, Taake, 32, has been accused of pepper-spraying and assaulting police officers and was arrested on Friday.
ProtestsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UPS worker ‘gloated’ about role in US Capitol riot, DOJ says

WASHINGTON - A New Jersey man faces charges for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 after reportedly gloating to his co-workers at UPS, according to charging documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. Donald Smith faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy