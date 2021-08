Another gold medal will be up for grabs on Saturday, as the Brazil and Spain men’s soccer teams battle it out in the final match in Yokohama. Both countries narrowly advance after intense semifinal matchups, as Brazil needed penalty kicks to knock off Mexico after 120 minutes of scoreless action. Spain, meanwhile, were rescued in the 115th minute of its semifinal contest versus Japan by a Marco Asensio goal to win 1-0. The Brazilian offense starts with Everton forward Richarlison, who has found the back of the net five times throughout the tournament. Rafa Mir of Wolverhampton leads the Spanish side with three goals, followed by a pair of scores for Mikel Oyarzabal.