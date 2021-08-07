Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

 2021-08-06

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 545 PM MST At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of San Miguel, or 21 miles southwest of Sells, moving west at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Vamori, Cowlic, South Komelik and Itak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

