Public meeting on Schneider Springs Fire near Bumping Lake planned Saturday evening

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated Saturday 11 a.m.: Cooler temperatures and higher humidity aided those working on the Schneider Springs Fire on Friday, with no growth reported overnight. The Schneider Springs Fire, 20 miles northwest of Naches, was caused by lightning and is estimated at 4,000 acres. As more resources arrive, firefighters and heavy equipment will improve fire breaks. They also will continue to assess residences in Nile and Rattlesnake areas, this morning's update said.

